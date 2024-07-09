City Council approves ‘Arrows West Apartments’ on west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City Council has approved a new apartment complex for the west side of Colorado Springs, a decision that hundreds of residents in the area strongly opposed

The 222-unit multi-family complex known as the "Arrows West Apartments" is slated to be built immediately south of the intersection of Garden of the Gods Rd. and 30th St. It will sit right next to the popular Red Leg Brewery.

At least 300 neighbors submitted comments to the city opposing the complex. Complaints said it would disrupt the natural landscape and create evacuation issues, among other things.

Despite the concerns from residents, the city council voted 6-2 to rezone the land and allow construction to move forward.

