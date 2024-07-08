Year-long Galley Road water system replacement project begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Utilities is beginning a year-long project on Galley Road, starting Monday, July 8.

The project involves the installation of more than 4,400 feet of water main to over a mile of the existing lines, with the goal of improving water quality and making water services in the area more reliable.

Officials say they expect the project to be completed in August 2025.

The project will be split into four phases, with the first phase – beginning today and going until mid-September – focusing on the area between Moffat Circle and Wooten Road.

The other phases will target other areas along Galley Road:

Phase Two: from Wooten Road to Babcock Road (September 2024-February 2025)

from Wooten Road to Babcock Road (September 2024-February 2025) Phase Three : from Sand Creek to Space Center Drive (February 2025-March 2025)

: from Sand Creek to Space Center Drive (February 2025-March 2025) Phase Four: Powers Boulevard (March 2025-August 2025)

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the area. While drivers will still have access to the roadway, officials say to expect delays. Any further traffic impacts will be posted on the project's site.