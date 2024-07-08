Volunteers gathered at Evergreen Cemetery to clean headstones of veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Nearly 2 dozen volunteers showed up to help fix three veteran headstones. The goal is to repair a total of eight this summer.

Volunteers with the Evergreen Heritage Group and VFW Post 101 gathered today at Evergreen Cemetery to raise and clean the headstones of veterans.

Trinity Ard is 15-years-old and was one of the nearly 2 dozen who showed up this evening. It was important for her to go with her mom and older sister.

"People coming and cleaning graves is like a really sweet thing to do, to give back to the community and the people who came before them," said Ard. "I think that people should definitely consider, coming out and cleaning graves more often because people could definitely use the help."

Mindy King is a member of VFW Post 101 and has seen how badly these headstones needed to be repaired. King said fixing these veteran's headstones is crucial to keeping their legacy alive.

"These headstones have gone down so far that you couldn't read the service, where the these individuals had served when they observed their awards that they had received. some of them, all you could read was their name," said King. "So by us being able to fix these and highlight that service again, is honoring their memory and their time in service."

They're currently looking for more volunteers to them on Mondays. They'll be gathering again next Monday at 5 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.