Three-month closure of east end of Barnes Road in Colorado Springs starts Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The next phase of the ongoing widening of Marksheffel Road begins Monday and will require closing the east end of Barnes Road between Marksheffel and Antelope Ridge Drive into fall.

The closure allows crews to lower the Marksheffel/Barnes intersection by eight feet to match the Marksheffel widening and to improve traffic flow and safety.

This project is part of the first phase of the Marksheffel widening that started last fall and should end this fall, between North Carefree Circle and Tamlin Road (just north of Marksheffel Barnes).

It will take workers two years to complete the remaining stretch of Marksheffel between Tamlin and Dublin Boulevard.

Officials ask that drivers detour around the closure by using Peterson Road to the west, Stetson Hills Boulevard to the north and North Carefree Circle to the south.

Drivers can still reach businesses along Marksheffel and Barnes by using Antelope Ridge.