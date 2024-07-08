Pueblo PD discusses car thefts and what to do if your vehicle is stolen

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is warning people against tracking down their own stolen car, despite likely delays in recovering it, caused by, according to the PPD, understaffing.

"Right now our priority is responding to calls where somebody may be in danger. Those are higher priority calls than a property crime. Although, property crimes are very important to us," Captain Dustin Taylor told KRDO 13 Investigates. That's why an emergency call or a car theft might not get an immediate response, depending on the influx of calls.

The Pueblo Police Department says they are down 46 officers.

Instead of tracking down your stolen car, Pueblo PD says to share that tracking information with them. "If they can get us as much information of where they last saw it, [and] possibly if they get us a photo from a safe distance. We just recommend they don't approach the person," said Captain Taylor. He added confronting the person can put your life and the lives of others in danger if the confrontation turns into a car chase.

KRDO 13 Investigates obtained auto theft statistics from Pueblo PD. The statistics show a promising trend. From Jan. 1 to July 3 reported auto thefts are down 22 percent compared to the same timeframe in 2023. On average it takes eight days for the Pueblo Police Department to recover a stolen vehicle.

Despite a downward trend in auto theft reports, Captain Taylor says lawmakers could be doing more to help. He said our laws allow non-violent criminals to be released quickly after they are arrested without bond.