Pueblo mother of three allegedly shot and killed after tracking down stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo family is stepping forward and identifying their loved one as the victim of Monday's homicide in Pueblo.

Police say they responded to a call regarding shots fired on the 900 block of E 7th Street. They later found a vehicle with one woman who was pronounced dead on the scene with gunshot wounds.

The Pagel family is stepping forward to identify that woman as Sadie Pagel, a mother of three. The youngest of her children is under one year old.

"My kids, they're, they're making it. My baby's too small to understand, but I have two older children, five and eight, and they're only so young and they only can comprehend so much so they just cried. And my daughter, she didn't sleep that night," Demetrius Hood, her husband said.

"When my mother called me and said my sister was shot, all I could think is she'll make it. You know what I mean?" Rally Pagel, the brother of Sadie Pagel said.

Her family reports that she was looking for a stolen car during her lunch break on Monday. They say that when she located it near the car wash in the 500 block of Erie Street, she was followed and then shot. The Pagel family also says they called the police three times that morning concerning the location of their car, and they responded that they did not have enough units to locate it and help the family out.

Pueblo Police arrested 20-year-old Ruben Arturo Velez and charged him with 1st-degree murder in the shooting.

To help this family out with the cost of childcare and funeral ceremony expenses, click here.