Pueblo & El Paso Counties rank near bottom for seatbelt usage among Colorado counties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - When it comes to wearing a seatbelt, residents of Pueblo and El Paso Counties are some of the worst in the state.

That's according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), which just released some seatbelt statistics for 2023.

According to CSP, the five counties with the lowest percentage of seatbelt usage in 2023 were:

Jefferson County (73.5%) Pueblo County (74.46%) El Paso County (79.35%) Logan County (83.78%) Morgan County (84.24%)

“We can’t stress this enough: wearing a seat belt dramatically improves the chances that you will survive a car crash,” said Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “In 2023, 85% of occupants who survived fatal crashes in Colorado wore a seat belt. By comparison, only 15% of the unbuckled occupants survived.”

COLORADO’S SEAT BELT LAWS