Pikes Peak Library District could consider closing two locations in light of future budget concerns

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Library District may be shutting down two popular locations unless more money can be approved from taxpayers to help continue operations across the board for the district.

The PPLD says they hired a consultant agency to evaluate their facilities and budget and conduct a Master Building Plan for the first time in several years.

The district says that a third party has suggested three different routes, each based on the amount of funding that the district can garner in the coming years.

The first option, consisting of the district's budget remaining unchanged from what it currently us, suggests that the PPLD close two locations, the Rockrimmon and Ruth Holley libraries, which are leased properties.

The second option is to ask for a raise in tax revenue of around $27 dollars per taxpayer, which would help turn the Rockrimmon location into an owned property, instead of a leased property. The district also says that money could also contribute to renovations, or upgrades at other library locations.

The third option is a $51 increase to taxpayers, which would accomplish the same upgrades and improvements as the second option, but accomplish even more.

Understandably, as the news trickled down to patrons at Rockrimmon and Ruth Holley, they began to get concerned. Data from the PPLD shows the locations are popular in the community.

The Rockrimmon Library was the 4th most attended of their locations in 2023 with over 140,000 patrons through their doors. Meanwhile, the Ruth Holley Library, served over 104,000 people last year and was up 17,000 more patrons than in 2022.

Residents who use those libraries on a weekly, even daily basis, say they'd be devastated if their doors closed.

"Without this location, I'll have to drive all the way downtown, [which] is my closest library. So I would really be sad if this were closed," explained Betsy Hovermale, who has been doing to the Ruth Holley location for decades.

Those feelings were mutual over at Rockrimmon Library as well, as one mother who homeschools her children, uses the library for social events for her daughter, and to print out curriculum.

"We've met people here, we've had play dates with people that we've met here, and so it is, frustrating and yeah, not happy about it," said Christine Thorp, who lives just five minutes away from Rockrimmon, and has lived there since 2015.

The PPLd district says it will hold public comment periods this fall and will listen to everyone's concerns, before making a final decision.

"It's a preliminary report. the board hasn't had any discussion or made any determination, and there is no vote coming up at the July board meeting [either]," explained Tammy Sales, with the PPLD.