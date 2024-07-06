Pedestrian left with serious injuries after being hit by car in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A person is left with serious bodily injuries after being hit by a car in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says shortly after 8:20 a.m. officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to an crash involving a driver and a pedestrian in the 6000 block of North Carefree Circle in northeastern Colorado Springs.

Upon arrival CSPD found that a driver traveling westbound had hit a pedestrian who had crossed N. Carefree Cir. going northbound against a red signal.

That pedestrian was transported in an ambulance to a local hospital with serious bodily injuries from the crash.

CSPD says Neither speed nor intoxication are considered factors in this crash.