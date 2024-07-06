Skip to Content
News

Pedestrian left with serious injuries after being hit by car in northeast Colorado Springs

MGN
By
New
Published 2:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -  A person is left with serious bodily injuries after being hit by a car in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says shortly after 8:20 a.m. officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to an crash involving a driver and a pedestrian in the 6000 block of North Carefree Circle in northeastern Colorado Springs.

Upon arrival CSPD found that a driver traveling westbound had hit a pedestrian who had crossed N. Carefree Cir. going northbound against a red signal.

That pedestrian was transported in an ambulance to a local hospital with serious bodily injuries from the crash.

CSPD says Neither speed nor intoxication are considered factors in this crash.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Cunnington

Tyler is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content