A cooler end to the weekend; storm chances return too

Tonight: Changes are in the forecast by way of a cold front which looks to dive into the Pikes Peak Region around midnight tonight before pushing through the rest of Southern Colorado. While I’m not expecting any thunderstorms with the front, I do think wind will be an issue for exposed areas, especially along the Palmer Divide, with gusts exceeding 35 mph. Breezy, but a comfortable breeze continues for all of us for the first half of the day Sunday. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s down low and 40s up high.

TOMORROW: Highs will fall back into the 70s and 80s for most, with increasing clouds and storm chances developing after 1 PM, clearing moving ESE of the Springs and Pueblo by dinner time, although a few showers may try to hang on through the evening time. A few strong to severe storms may develop, especially east of Pueblo as there will be more energy to work with. Concerns will be large hail and damaging wind.

NEXT WEEK: With an upper-level high-pressure system anchored over the great basin, expect a rinse-and-repeat forecast daily with morning sunshine, increasing afternoon clouds, and mountain showers and thunderstorms. A storm or two may rumble off the hills each afternoon, but there will be more "have nots" than "haves" when it comes to meaningful moisture. Temps will gradually warm from the 80s, back to the 90s by late next week.