Juvenile crimes continue to rise in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- There's a steady climb in the number of Juveniles committing serious crimes. We're not just talking Pueblo and Colorado Springs, the numbers indicate that this is happening across the state.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said that last year in 2023 officers were arresting more than 100 teens per month on average. But more and more police and others are trying to prevent juveniles from becoming criminals before they have to deal with them on the streets.

"Every single month in 2023, we averaged 106 juvenile arrests every single month. Now, that could be again from shoplifting to murders," said Chief Vasquez.

The Pueblo Police Department is encountering the same trend.

"Our juvenile arrests have gone up. you know, they've gone up from 98, 2022. We're at 48 so far this year. and our suspects have gone up as well. so we have seen an up tick in juvenile crime," said Pueblo Police Deputy Chief James Martin.

That's led officers in Pueblo to take a more proactive approach. The project is aimed at building better relationships with teens so officers can guide them in the right direction.

"It's a program that is focused specifically on 12 to 19 year olds who are involved in, or have a potential to be involved in violence, or violent acts," said Deputy Chief Martin. "We are currently in the, infant Stages of Development program and working toward building relationships with community resources and our law enforcement partners to, get this program started."

It's an innovative way to approach a problem that is playing out here and across the state as well. A check of the numbers reveals that in 2022, there were over 10,000 juvenile arrests statewide. In 2023 that number jumped to 11,000.

Macadoe is part of the nonprofit group Men of Influence, an organization that focuses on mentoring teens. Something that means a lot of Macadoe.

"I was one of those teens that, needed a little bit more guidance in my teen life. So for me to be in these classrooms and interacting with these teens and in the community, interacting with these teens, it gives me the opportunity to share some of the wisdom that I've gained throughout my time in this community," said Macadoe.

Chief Vasquez believes not much will change if they don't get more funding and support from lawmakers.

"The laws here in Colorado are really in favor of them trying to be put into, some kind of, diversion program or, or our ability to even place them in a juvenile detention center has been completely hindered," said Chief Vasquez.

Men of Influence is also working with a number of school district throughout the city.