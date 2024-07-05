Fountain police investigating the death of a woman near Fountain Mesa Road

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) – The Fountain Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found lying in the middle of the road near Fountain Mesa Road and Caballero Avenue on July 4.

The body was found just after 10:30 p.m. by an officer patrolling the area. Officers and community members on the scene first believed the woman to be shot.

The Fountain Fire Department and Fountain Police Department arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Detectives with the Fountain Police Department then took over the investigation.

Officials say the woman was not shot or hit by a car.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fountain Police Department Tip Line at (719) 382-6918. To remain anonymous, contact call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or the Fountain Police Department's anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.