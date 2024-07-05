FBI warns of new text scam targeting Colorado toll road users

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The FBI is warning Colorado drivers of a new texting scam – one that targets users of toll roads in the state.

Customers have reported receiving texts from a fake ExpressToll number, which tells them they owe an outstanding balance for using E-470 Express Lane tolls, and that they need to pay the balance to prevent late fees.

Clicking on the link attached to these texts could trick individuals into giving away personal and sensitive information, such as credit card information.

ExpressToll advised that it never collects or asks for payments or any personal information through text messages.

If you are on the receiving end of one of these scam texts, the FBI suggests following these steps: