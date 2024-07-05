CSPD: Suspect armed with shards of glass tased and arrested on July 4th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday afternoon, July 4th, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the 3,000 block of N. Chestnut St. for a disturbance,

CSPD said responding officers learned a 36-year-old woman was damaging property at a local business and then attempted to assault employees with large shards of glass. Employees also reported that the woman told them she would kill police if they responded.

According to CSPD, when the officers arrived, the woman armed herself with shards of glass and refused to follow commands. The woman was tased and taken into custody. She was booked on three counts of assault on a peace officer, attempted assault, three counts of felony menacing, and criminal mischief.

The suspect has been identified as Kayla Hofer.