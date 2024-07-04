Switchbacks win thriller in stoppage time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Switchbacks peppered Tulsa with shot after shot. Yet there was plenty of unseasoned meat left on the bone. The match was scoreless through 90 minutes, and a couple more in stoppage time. Some things are worth waiting for. Jairo Enriquez found Zach Zandi for a goal in stoppage time, and the Switchbacks earned a 1-0 win, the full three points, and their sixth straight win at home.

The goal came in the 93rd minute of a match the Switchbacks thoroughly dominated, but could not score.

The Switchbacks have lost just once in their last 12 matches after starting the season with no wins and five losses through their opening six matches. The Switchbacks have 27 points this season, good for third most in the Western Conference.