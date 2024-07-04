Security Fire Department holds pancake breakfast to benefit Hanover Fire department

SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A yearly tradition that helps raise money for the Security Fire Department volunteers will benefit the Hanover Fire Department after a fire nearly burnt down two of the engine bays for the main fire station in the district.

"The fire service is a very small-knit family ... what security is doing today .... is huge," Hanover Fire Department Fire Chief Carl Tatum said.

The pancake breakfast is expected to raise around $14,000 for the department, minus the event costs—multiple fire departments, including Fort Carson Fire Department, UC Health helicopter, and the local Veteran's post came out to support the breakfast. Tickets were $5 a head for a full breakfast.

"They're going to be having difficulty as they recover from that fire equipment was lost and both protective equipment and the station. So we felt it was the right thing to do, especially with our partners," Interim Fire Chief Glen Silloway said.

The support comes after Hanover Fire Station returned from responding to a call on June 2nd to find their station on fire. They estimate the damages to total over 1.5 million dollars, including damages to two fire trucks and fire protective gear.

"We've got a long road ahead of us, so we're probably a year and a half out, at least by the time everything's said and done," Tatum said.