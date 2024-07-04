Oak Ridge Fire in Pueblo County 25% contained

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The US Forest Service announced Thursday that the Oak Ridge Fire burning near Beulah in southwest Pueblo County is now 25 percent contained.

The fire has burned 1,191 acres so far, after first being reported on June 22. Fire managers also said the fire was started by lightning.

More than 800 people are working on the blaze.

Pre-evacuation orders remain in place for Middle Creek Canyon Road, Vine Mesa, Cascade Avenue, Pine Avenue, and Beulah Highlands Road. For all evacuation information, visit www.puebloemergency.info.