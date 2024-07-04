Skip to Content
Locals enjoy the Banning Lewis Ranch 4th of July celebration

Published 10:24 PM

BANNING LEWIS RANCH, Colo. (KRDO)- Spencer Hames is the manager of Cowgirl Kettle Corn & Lemonade. They've been at Banning Lewis Ranch 4th of July celebration for the past 4 years now. Hames said it's one they always look forward to.

"We like to go where the people are and let's bring some in each year. The presence, they've started having their little 4th of July celebration. They they bring the people in," said Hames.

Guests were able to enjoy all different kinds of food and their four-legged friends didn't miss out either.

"Yeah, they have turkey legs right over here. And then over here they got that Philly cheese steak. So I'm kinda tugging, whatever she wants," said Brian Martinez.

It's a celebration Veronica Parry never misses with her husband, especially because of what it starts for.

"It means togetherness our country coming together to celebrate all of us," said Parry.

Of course the celebration will still be going long into the night in many neighborhoods. Remember all fireworks are illegal within Colorado Springs city limits and if you're caught you could be looking at an expensive ticket.

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13. Learn more about her here.

