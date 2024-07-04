Coloradoans can get free gun lockboxes at an educational event in July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado gun owners looking for a safe place to store their weapons are in luck – a free educational event will offer free handgun lockboxes later this month.

It will also provide attendees with information about lawful firearm storage and other resources regarding gun safety.

A 2021 Colorado law requires all firearms to be "responsibly and securely stored" when not in use to prevent the weapon from being used by a juvenile or other unauthorized individual.

The law also requires gun dealers to provide a locking device with each firearm they sell at the time of purchase.

The educational event is aimed at ensuring that Coloradoans are aware of the current state gun laws and understand how to follow them. It will be held on July 25 at the Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette at the back of the emergency department parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free gun lockboxes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event is possible because of a partnership between several local organizations, including the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

According to the CDC, there are approximately 27,000 unintentional firearm injuries and 500 unintentional firearm deaths per year in the U.S.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Office of Gun Violence Prevention has additional gun safety tips on their website.