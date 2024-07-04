Colorado Medicaid looks to cover food, rent for residents in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado is following numerous other states in asking the federal government if the state Medicaid program can cover nutrition and rent for community members in need.

A current proposal states that the service would provide housing and food assistance to nearly 11,000 people experiencing homelessness or near homelessness each year.

Some could even receive up to six months in rent.

A bill passed earlier this year granted additional funding for the program to help Colorado families access safe, secure housing and nutritional food options.

Under the guidelines of a federal waiver, state Medicaid programs can test the new services for five years using federal finances.

The proposal also includes providing residents with medically tailored meals and supplementing local food pantries with nutritious options.