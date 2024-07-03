Parents able to use HopSkipDrive app to book rides for kids this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – For many parents, juggling work and managing children out of school for the summer can feel impossible. To make the season easier, a transportation app used by some school districts in Colorado Springs is now available for parents and families.

HopSkipDrive is a youth transportation option used at over ten thousand schools nationwide, such as those in District 11, to get children to school and back home safely.

Now, the app's creators want to make it easier – and safer – for parents to get their children to and from summer school, camp or other summer activities.

To ensure safety, the app's local "CareDrivers" are required to have a minimum of five years of caregiving experience. They're also required to go through a fifteen-point certification process that includes FBI background checks, child abuse and neglect scanning and fingerprint checks.

HopSkipDrive requires parents to schedule rides in advance.

Click here to learn more about the app and how to book a ride.