Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region provides tips for pets and firework safety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Ahead of the Independence Day holiday, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is offering tips for keeping your furry family members safe and secure around fireworks.

According to the HSPPR, fireworks can cause animals a great deal of stress this week and weekend. For animals with noise phobias, this holiday can be terrifying as they cannot control their reactions to the loud and unpredictable fireworks.

The agency said common signs of noise phobias include, shaking/trembling, excessive drooling, barking or howling, trying to hide or to escape the house/yard, refusal to eat, and loss of bladder control. If symptoms persist after fireworks are over, pet owners should consult their veterinarian.

The HSPPR offers the following tips for keeping pets safe throughout the holiday: