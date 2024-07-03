Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region provides tips for pets and firework safety
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Ahead of the Independence Day holiday, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is offering tips for keeping your furry family members safe and secure around fireworks.
According to the HSPPR, fireworks can cause animals a great deal of stress this week and weekend. For animals with noise phobias, this holiday can be terrifying as they cannot control their reactions to the loud and unpredictable fireworks.
The agency said common signs of noise phobias include, shaking/trembling, excessive drooling, barking or howling, trying to hide or to escape the house/yard, refusal to eat, and loss of bladder control. If symptoms persist after fireworks are over, pet owners should consult their veterinarian.
The HSPPR offers the following tips for keeping pets safe throughout the holiday:
- Keep license and updated identification tags on them and make sure microchip information is up to date. HSPPR responds to an increased number of stray dog calls during the 4th of July. Keeping their licenses, ID’s, and microchip information up to date and on them at all times helps frightened runaways make it home faster.
- Take them on a walk. Before fireworks start, walk your dog so they can have a bathroom break and express some energy.
- Use a leash or carrier. Keep your pet close to you if you must go outside while fireworks are going off.
- Keep your pets at home. Even if your dog does not have noise phobias, fireworks can cause burns or other serious injuries to curious pets.
- Secure your fence. Make sure there aren’t any holes that your pet could escape from in your yard. Windy Colorado conditions can take a toll on fences as well. Make sure they are stable and not easily knocked down by a windstorm.
- If possible, keep pets in interior rooms. Keep them in a place where they feel safe, and use calming music, not the television, to provide a distraction.
- Provide them with an “escape.” Pets will often seek out a familiar crate, bed, or hiding spot during loud fireworks. Make sure they have access to a place they feel is their own.
- Be fire-safe! Do not let your dog go near fireworks, lighter fluid, or matches. Sniffing or eating them could cause serious injury.