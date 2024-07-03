Deaths being investigated as homicides

By Caroline Bach

TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wisconsin (WAOW) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday two suspicious deaths in the Town of Strongs Prairie are now considered to be homicides.

Sharon Miller, also known as Sharon Miller-Robinson, and Jami Lumby were both found dead at their home on after a welfare check June 27. The sheriff’s office identified them as mother and son.

Autopsies were performed on July 1. A news release did not specify the manner of their deaths but said both autopsies indicated they were killed.

No suspects have been identified.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who had recent contact with the two or saw anything suspicious or has exterior cameras in the area of 1600 Czech Drive in Friendship to let them know by web or by calling 1-877-885-9977.

