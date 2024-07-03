Colorado state health officials identify human case of avian flu

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colorado Department of Agriculture, announced Wednesday that they have identified a human case of avian influenza H5 infection associated with a multi-state outbreak of the virus in dairy cattle.

According to the CDPHE, the man who was infected is an employee at a dairy farm in northeast Colorado who had direct exposure to dairy cattle infected with avian flu. His symptoms were mild and he only reported having pink eye. He was given an antiviral treatment with oseltamivir, in accordance with CDC guidance, and has recovered.

“Our partnership with the Colorado Department of Agriculture has been crucial in disseminating information to dairy farmers across the state,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “Coloradans should feel confident that the state is doing everything possible to mitigate the virus.”

According to the CDPHE, it is safe to drink pasteurized milk and eat properly handled and cooked dairy, beef, and poultry products in the United States. The proper handling and cooking of poultry, meat, and eggs kills bacteria and viruses, including avian flu viruses. An updated study released earlier this week by the FDA and USDA reinforced the safety of the commercial milk supply, the agency said.

More information about avian flu in humans is available at cdphe.colorado.gov/animal-related-diseases/hpai-h5n1.