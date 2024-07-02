Woman calls 911 for flat tire assist, law enforcement responds and arrests her on drug charges

By Mike Mohundro

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Kentucky (WSIL) — Two people face charges after deputies respond to a 911 call for a report of a flat tire and motorist assistance.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they had their deputies respond to the 12.5 mile marker on I-24 on June 29, at around 1:40 a.m.

The driver of a vehicle, Aaliyah Jones, 22 of Ledbetter, called 911 to report she was stranded with a flat tire, the sheriff’s office detailed in a press release.

Once deputies go on scene, they started investigating. The sheriff’s office said the deputies determined the vehicle Jones’ was driving, hit a guard rail, which then caused damage to her vehicle.

Jones was accused of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, along with other drug charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies on scene searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of controlled substance which was believed to have been Alprazolam, authorities detailed in the release. Authorities also said they found marijuana in the vehicle and accused the passenger of the vehicle of being under the influence of drugs as well.

The passenger was identified as Sean Conger, 27 of Paducah, authorities stated.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s office, both Jones and Conger face charges. Those charges are listed below…

Aaliyah Jones

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance 1st Offense Drug Paraphernalia Possession of Marijuana Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree Drug Unspecified Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense Dosage Unit greater than 120 Promoting Contraband 1st degree Prescription Controlled Substance not in proper container 1st Offense

Sean Conger

Public Intoxication

