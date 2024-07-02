Suspect in Palmer Lake hit-and-run identified but still at large

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On the night of Sunday, June 23, the Palmer Lake Police Department (PLPD) responded to a crash at Highway 105 and Westward Ln involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The PLPD said several witnesses reported that two people in the truck fled the scene without checking on or exchanging info with the motorcycle rider, who had been thrown from his bike and appeared to have serious injuries.

The rider has been identified as David Mitchem, and he remains in the ICU at the time of this writing.

According to the PLPD, the driver of the pickup truck has now been identified as Palmer Lake resident, Brent Gilmer. His picture can be seen above. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gilmer for vehicular assault, reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, and other charges.

The PLPD said Gilmer is still at large and asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact them. Do not approach Gilmer as he is known to own or possess firearms, police said.