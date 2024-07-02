Haunted tours start in July

By Luke Doten

JACKSONVILLE, Oregon (KDRV) — Halloween is months away but scary stories will be told in Jacksonville starting this July. Historic Jacksonville is starting their haunted tours on July 12.

The tours will take attendees through some of Jacksonville’s haunted sites. Tour guides will share the stories of early pioneers, who’s spirits still dwell in the town according to Historic Jacksonville.

Every second Friday of the month until September, two separate tours will be offered. The Courthouse tour starts at 7 and 7:30 p.m. and the Britt Hill tour starts at 7:15 and 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are $10 a person and will take about an hour. Space is limited on each tour and reservations must be made beforehand.

