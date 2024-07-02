Skip to Content
News

Examining campaign funding rules in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs City Hall
KRDO
Colorado Springs City Hall
By
today at 10:04 AM
Published 3:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In light of recent events surrounding the Colorado Springs City Council, KRDO13 Investigates is examining how campaign finance donations are regulated locally.

KRDO13 Investigates asked if campaign contributions impact how council members conduct city business. Three members, Randy Helms, Yolanda Avila, and Michelle Talarico, responded with no comment. The five others who were considering censuring Councilman Dave Donnelson for bringing up campaign donations did not answer.

The City of Colorado Springs currently does not have a monetary limit on the contributions that a candidate or committee can receive.

Candidates are allowed to receive contributions from corporations, labor organizations, and political parties. The City council created these rules in 2012.

Similarly, Pueblo does not have a maximum amount that any person, including a political party, small donor committee, corporation, or labor organization, may make to a candidate committee of a candidate for a municipal office.

However, the City of Denver introduced the Fair Elections Fund last year. According to the report, it was originally imposed as a citizen initiative. More than 70% of votes were cast in favor of it to help small donors and limit the influence of large campaign contributors on municipal elections.

On the federal level, the law limits the amount of money individuals and political organizations can give to a candidate running for federal office to $3,300 for a primary or general election.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content