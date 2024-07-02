Examining campaign funding rules in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In light of recent events surrounding the Colorado Springs City Council, KRDO13 Investigates is examining how campaign finance donations are regulated locally.

KRDO13 Investigates asked if campaign contributions impact how council members conduct city business. Three members, Randy Helms, Yolanda Avila, and Michelle Talarico, responded with no comment. The five others who were considering censuring Councilman Dave Donnelson for bringing up campaign donations did not answer.

The City of Colorado Springs currently does not have a monetary limit on the contributions that a candidate or committee can receive.

Candidates are allowed to receive contributions from corporations, labor organizations, and political parties. The City council created these rules in 2012.

Similarly, Pueblo does not have a maximum amount that any person, including a political party, small donor committee, corporation, or labor organization, may make to a candidate committee of a candidate for a municipal office.

However, the City of Denver introduced the Fair Elections Fund last year. According to the report, it was originally imposed as a citizen initiative. More than 70% of votes were cast in favor of it to help small donors and limit the influence of large campaign contributors on municipal elections.

On the federal level, the law limits the amount of money individuals and political organizations can give to a candidate running for federal office to $3,300 for a primary or general election.