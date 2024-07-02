Colorado Springs’ newest senior center will keep up with the growing population demand

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The City of Colorado Springs broke ground Tuesday on its newest senior center.

Back in 1990, the senior population in El Paso County was about 32,000. The city now predicts that by 2050, there will be more than 160,000 seniors who will call the Springs home.

The Colorado Springs Senior Center project started in October 2023 and the city believes this new facility will be able to keep up with the demand.

"This new facility, which we're extremely excited about, will increase our available space here at Gulf Acres, at the senior center to 23,000 square feet, compared to the old site, which had just over 17,000 square feet. So we're looking at a 6000 square foot expansion," said Ryan Trujillo, Deputy Chief of Staff.

The total cost of the new senior center is $15 million. $ 10 million came from the American Rescue Plan Act.