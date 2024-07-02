Information about the Colorado Avalanche schedule for the 2024-25 season

DENVER – The National Hockey League announced its 2024-25 regular season schedule today, with the Colorado Avalanche set to open the campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 9 on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avalanche are scheduled to play their home opener three days later against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ball Arena.

The Avs will play 26 games against their Central Division opponents, meeting Chicago, Minnesota, Nashville, St. Louis and Winnipeg four times each (two home/two away), Dallas three times (two home/one away) as well as three games against the Utah Hockey Club (one home/two away), marking the first regular-season contests against the franchise since relocating this past offseason. Colorado’s first regular-season game in the state of Utah will take place on Oct. 24, while the Avs will host them for the first time since relocation on Dec. 12.

Colorado will play 24 games versus the Pacific Division (three times against each opponent) and 32 total tilts with teams from the Eastern Conference (one home/one away).

The season features 12 back-to-back sets of games in 2024-25 for the Avalanche, including their final two (Apr. 12-13) regular-season games. In the last five seasons, Colorado has posted a combined 72-25-11 record in back-to-backs. 11 of the 12 of the back-to-backs involve travel, with the lone outlier featuring home contests against Ottawa (Oct. 27) and Chicago (Oct. 28).

January (15 games) will be the busiest month of the 2024-25 schedule for the Avs. The months of January and March each have the most home games on the schedule with nine. The club’s longest homestand is six contests from Feb. 26 – Mar. 10. Among Colorado’s nine home games in January, the club will host the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (Jan. 6), the defending Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers (Jan. 16 – second visit) and both 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs opponents in the Dallas Stars (Jan. 18) and the Winnipeg Jets (Jan. 22 – second visit).

The 2024-25 schedule includes a four-day hiatus from Dec. 23-26 for the Avalanche around the NHL’s Christmas Break and a 14-day pause in February for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will feature international tournament play between NHL Players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The 4 Nations Face-Off break is scheduled between a five-game road stretch for the Avalanche (Feb. 4-22), one of two instances the Burgundy and Blue will play five consecutive road games (other: Dec. 3-10).

Colorado’s final home games in the regular season are scheduled for April 8 versus Vegas and April 10 vs. Vancouver. The team will end the regular-season slate with a back-to-back in Southern California against the Kings (April 12) and Ducks (April 13).

The Avalanche are currently scheduled to play nine afternoon games in 2024-25 (puck drop before 5:00 p.m. local). Five of them are at Ball Arena and four are on the road. Colorado is 17-5-1 in day games since 2021-22 and 25-7-2 since 2019-20.

The National Hockey League announced its 2024-25 regular season schedule today, with the Colorado Avalanche set to open the campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 9 on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avalanche are scheduled to play their home opener three days later against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ball Arena.