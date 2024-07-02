Canon City PD recovers fentanyl, meth, & heroin during traffic stop

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) reported Tuesday that they recovered a large amount of narcotics during a traffic stop in May.

The CCPD said a traffic stop was conducted on the night of May 26, 2024, at 9th St. and Whipple Ave. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Angelina Madison. She was driving on a suspended license, police said.

According to the CCPD, an open-air sniff conducted by a K9 officer indicated the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle. The subsequent search resulted in the discovery of 1641 fentanyl pills, 105.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and five grams of black tar heroin.

Madison was arrested on multiple unlawful possession charges, as well as distribution, illegal possession of a weapon, and several other charges, the CCPD said.