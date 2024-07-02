Ann Wilson of Heart reveals cancer diagnosis and is undergoing chemotherapy, postpones rest of 2024 concerts

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Ann Wilson of Heart says she has “much more to sing” but is taking some time off to focus on her health.

The “Barracuda” singer, 74, announced on X on Tuesday that she recently underwent an operation and “as it turns out, (it) was cancerous.”

She assured fans the procedure was successful and she’s feeling great, “but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it.”

Wilson added her doctors are instructing her “to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.”

The band, made up of Wilson and her sister Nancy, among others, was in the middle of their “Royal Flush Tour,” which was scheduled to run into mid-December.

Concert dates are now listed as postponed, but Wilson assured ticket buyers that her team “is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.”

In her announcement, Wilson said, “I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025,” adding, “This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing.”

