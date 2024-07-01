Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Thousands of people will be heading to 4th of July celebrations in Colorado Springs.

KRDO13 talked with city experts ahead of the celebrations to see where fireworks displays will be and at what time people can attend.

Once again the city of Colorado Springs will have several locations where people can see big fireworks displays.

At Banning Lewis Ranch there will be a block party with food trucks and live music. It starts at 4 and ends with fireworks.

If you're into sports and fireworks you can head to a The Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball game or a soccer game to see the Switchbacks play. Both of those teams will celebrate with fireworks after their games on the 4th. And as the city has done for the last few years fireworks will be set off from multiple locations across Colorado Springs.

People can head out to the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center, Patty Jewett Golf Course, or North Gate to view the displays.

Colorado Springs Sports Corps

"So COVID changed a lot of things as far as it relates to events and you know, the way we see things nowadays, but a lot of administration is kind of in favor of this spread out format, if you will. It kind of takes a toll off of our resources police, fire, road closures, security, that whole nature of hosting a massive event like that over at Memorial Park, and again, people are already on the watch around the clock for 4th of July, you know, because safety is number one for us," said Lauren DeMarco with Colorado Springs Sports Corp.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is encouraging everyone to celebrate by leaving the fireworks to the professionals as all other fireworks are illegal.

For more information on where you can those those displays, click here.