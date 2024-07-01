Marijuana sold at eleven Colorado dispensaries recalled for mold, yeast concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Health and Safety Advisory was issued Friday for "potentially contaminated" batches of marijuana sold at 11 dispensaries in Colorado.

The advisory, issued by the Colorado Department of Revenue and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, says the batches were found to have exceeded the acceptable limits for total yeast and mold.

The recall is the sixth marijuana recall issued by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division this year and the second within the last week alone.

The affected product, sold by NOCO Farm, LLC, was sold at the following dispensaries in Colorado Springs, Boulder and Denver from May 1 to June 13:

Colorado Springs : "Ripple," located at 3615 E. Platt Ave., 80909

: "Ripple," located at 3615 E. Platt Ave., 80909 Boulder : "Snaxland," located at 7464 Arapahoe Ave. Unit A9, 80303

: "Snaxland," located at 7464 Arapahoe Ave. Unit A9, 80303 Denver : "Standing Akimbo," located at 3801 N. Jason St., 80211

: "Standing Akimbo," located at 3801 N. Jason St., 80211 Denver : "Golden Meds," located at 4620 N. Peoria St., 80239

: "Golden Meds," located at 4620 N. Peoria St., 80239 Denver : "Affinity," located at 7739 E. Colfax Ave., 80220

: "Affinity," located at 7739 E. Colfax Ave., 80220 Denver : "PotCo," located at 11101 E. 51st Ave., 80239

: "PotCo," located at 11101 E. 51st Ave., 80239 Denver : "The Lodge," located at 82 S. Federal Blvd., 80219

: "The Lodge," located at 82 S. Federal Blvd., 80219 Denver : "The Lodge," located at 6200 E. Yale Ave., 80222

: "The Lodge," located at 6200 E. Yale Ave., 80222 Denver: "The Lodge," located at 3944 N. High St., 80205

Individuals should check the label of their product for the following numbers:

Retail and Medical Marijuana Cultivation Licenses: 403R-01387 and 403-02231

Total Yeast and Mold Contaminated Harvest Batches: FACOFF 242903, PINEB 242903, CAKEB 242903, HALLE 242903, and ZEROG 242903

The health advisory recommends individuals who think they may possess contaminated product to dispose of it or return it to the store from which it was purchased.