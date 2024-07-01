Evacuation order to be lifted Tuesday for Oak Ridge Fire; pre-evacs remain in place

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Monday night that the evacuation order for Middle Creek Canyon Road will be lifted Tuesday and residents on the road will be able to return home.

The evacuation order, prompted by the Oak Ridge Fire, will be lifted at noon. The PCSO said these residents will now be on pre-evacuation status. The areas already under pre-evacuation status will remain as such. These areas include Vine Mesa, Cascade Avenue, Pine Avenue, and Beulah Highlands Rd.

The Oak Ridge Fire, which is burning near Beulah in Pueblo County, was last reported to be 1,190 acres in size, with five percent containment.

The sheriff's office said the evacuation order was being lifted due to current fire conditions and progress made on containing the blaze. Fire managers told KRDO 13 Monday evening that they are confident the containment line will hold, west of Beulah. They also said as containment increases, the acreage of the fire may still grow larger over the next few days.