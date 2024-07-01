The Denver Nuggets introduce their first round pick DaRon Holmes II

DaRon Holmes has been a Denver Nugget for five days, "You know, I found out I was going to Denver. We went to this back room after I had the Phoenix Suns hat on and this guy came in here and said, well, you guys are both getting traded. We got to get you your new hat and he said, I was going to Denver. I am very excited, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," says Holmes.

The Nuggets didn’t want him anywhere else that’s why they moved up in the draft to get Holmes, "I mean, who wouldn't love to get this guy on their team? So at the end of the day, sometimes you have to pay a price. But if you believe in somebody enough, if you have a vision for a player like that, you just go out there and get them," says Nuggets assistant general manager, Tommy Balcetis.

Holmes added, "It means a lot to me that they were willing to do that. You know, and I think it's worth it. You know? I see a great fit. This is a culture that I think any NBA player will love to be a part of. So the fact that I have the opportunities, I'm just very grateful for it."

Daron is grateful and he says he is not going to take for granted that he in the NBA, "My dad pointed out something pretty well before we were at dinner the night before the draft. You know, it is one thing to get here, but it's another thing to stay here. You know, although as a little kid, I've always dreamed of making it to the NBA. Not on. I'm older and came to the realization that, you know, it's more about, you know, staying in here, you know, and just continuing to get better and understanding that although is fun and all this is fine, I still haven't arrived yet and there's still a lot more to get done," said Holmes.