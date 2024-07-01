Child targeted in attempted kidnapping; Armed suspect detained

By Athena Jreij, Tali Letoi

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — San Diego police are actively searching for two suspects involved in an attempted kidnapping at the Tecolote Shores South Mission Bay Playground on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident, reported at 1:27 p.m., involved an attempted kidnapping of a 5- to 6-year-old child. Police confirmed there were three suspects in total; one was armed and has been detained, while the other two are still at large.

The firearm used in the incident has not been recovered. Police said that this was not a random act, as the victim and suspects know each other.

Officers are now searching the Mission Bay beach area for the remaining suspects.

Last week, the suspect in two attempted kidnappings near the Mission Valley Mall was taken into custody.

