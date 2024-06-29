Skip to Content
News

La Junta community raises money by dunking police

Photo courtesy of @CSP_LaJunta/X
Photo courtesy of @CSP_LaJunta/X
By
New
Published 6:12 PM

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The La Junta Police Department raised money in a very creative way Saturday!

A picture and video were posted to X (Twitter) Saturday showing La Junta PD Captain Billinger and Sheriff Mobley getting dunked to raise money for the department's K9 unit. The local CSP La Junta branch was there to help support the police department during the event.

Click here to watch the video.

This article will be updated once the department tallies up how much money was raised Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content