La Junta community raises money by dunking police

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The La Junta Police Department raised money in a very creative way Saturday!

A picture and video were posted to X (Twitter) Saturday showing La Junta PD Captain Billinger and Sheriff Mobley getting dunked to raise money for the department's K9 unit. The local CSP La Junta branch was there to help support the police department during the event.

This article will be updated once the department tallies up how much money was raised Saturday.