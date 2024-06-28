U.S. Olympic Museum to host Paris Summer Fest throughout the Games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) will host a Paris Summer Fest from July 26 to September 8 to celebrate Team USA while the athletes compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The museum will host daily activities including meet-and-greets with athletes, media days and Olympic artifact demonstrations.

USOPM will be broadcasting the live Olympic events on their 40-foot-tall Atrium screen. Guests can order food from the café while enjoying the Games.

“Our Paris Summer Fest celebration is a unique opportunity to share the joy and inspiration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games with our community,” said USOPM CEO Marisa Wigglesworth. “We are thrilled to bring a piece of Paris to Olympic City USA and create memorable experiences for our visitors.”

Some additional Paris Summer Fest events include:

Olympic opening ceremony watch party on the Atrium screen: July 26 at 11:30 a.m.

Free Downtown Summer Fest in front of the museum: July 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meet-and-greet with Olympian Carly Patterson: Aug. 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Free outdoor watch party: Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closing ceremony watch party: Aug. 11, time TBD

Paralympic opening ceremony watch party: Aug. 28 at 11 a.m.

Paralympic day celebration: Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paralympic closing ceremony: Sept. 8, time TBD

You can find more information on the celebration here.