Naked woman caught on camera vandalizing Jackson church

By Kyndall Jones

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A search is underway for a woman who police say vandalized a Jackson church.

The incident happened Wednesday morning and was captured on video by witnesses who said the woman is known to be mentally unstable. The video shows the woman vandalizing several windows and other property at Liberal Trinity Church of God on Northside Drive in west Jackson.

“This church has been here for some years — over 100 years,” said James Moore, chairman of the church board of trustees. “I just don’t know why somebody would do something like that.”

Witnesses said the woman got into an argument with a man on the premises before damaging the building.

“She was walking down the street naked. Went to the church busting all types of windows, just bloody. She just went crazy because she was mad at some dude, or whatever. I don’t know what they had going on,” said a witness who did not want to be identified.

Witnesses said the woman had a sharp object in her hand and was using it as a weapon during the altercation. The video then shows the woman walking away from the scene, while still arguing with bystanders. She had blood on her hands and feet.

It’s unclear how much the repairs could cost for the church.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.