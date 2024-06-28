Governor Polis reacts to CNN Presidential Debate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the first presidential debate of 2024, some democrats voiced concern over President Biden's performance.

At least one national publication even going so far to mention Colorado Governor Polis as a possible replacement for Biden. Forbes, listing Polis, along with Governors from California, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania on a short list of possible alternatives.

Back in February, in an interview with Politico, Governor Polis did not rule out a run for The White House in 2028.

Late this afternoon, Governor Polis responded to KRDO13's request for comment. While the Governor did not directly address our questions about possibly running in November, Polis did not defend Biden's performance saying in part "Last night was not a good night".

You can read Colorado Governor Polis's full response below.