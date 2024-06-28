Governor Polis reacts to CNN Presidential Debate
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the first presidential debate of 2024, some democrats voiced concern over President Biden's performance.
At least one national publication even going so far to mention Colorado Governor Polis as a possible replacement for Biden. Forbes, listing Polis, along with Governors from California, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania on a short list of possible alternatives.
Back in February, in an interview with Politico, Governor Polis did not rule out a run for The White House in 2028.
Late this afternoon, Governor Polis responded to KRDO13's request for comment. While the Governor did not directly address our questions about possibly running in November, Polis did not defend Biden's performance saying in part "Last night was not a good night".
You can read Colorado Governor Polis's full response below.
America’s economy, families’ pocketbooks, the moral fiber of the country, international order, and the NATO alliance are at great risk from the potential of another disastrous Trump Presidency. President Biden has been a successful President leading with honesty and integrity, and looking out for the whole country during an exceedingly difficult time. Last night was not a good night, and I hope that President Biden delivers his optimistic message about his vision for our future better throughout the campaign. To beat back Trump we need a clear message and fortitude. Donald Trump spewed wild conspiracy theories from the debate stage. President Biden has a vision for America where women have the right to choose what they do with their own bodies, where we tackle high housing costs, where every family can afford childcare, and where we show compassion and love for one another rather than hate.”Governor Jared Polis