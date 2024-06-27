See who spoke the most – and the least – at the presidential debate

By Annette Choi, Molly English, David Wright and Greg Hughes, CNN

(CNN) — In a historic rematch, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump returned to the stage for the first debate between an incumbent and a former president.

We tracked how much speaking time each candidate used during the first presidential debate of the cycle, hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

After closing statements wrapped, Trump clocked in at approximately 40 minutes and 12 seconds throughout the debate, while Biden’s overall time came in at 35 minutes and 41 seconds.

While both candidates had an equal chance to respond to questions, they could choose not to use the maximum allotted time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.