Dolly Parton hilariously snubs Ryan Reynolds as he ‘tricks’ her into talking up ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

(CNN) — Apparently, Dolly Parton is too big of a star to know who Ryan Reynolds is.

We kid, we kid. But, so does Parton.

The country music legend appeared in a video, posted to YouTube on Thursday, where she playfully trolled Reynolds to help promote “Welcome to Wrexham,” the docuseries about the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. that he co-owns with actor Rob McElhenney.

“You may have seen my recent announcement about possibly having Welsh ancestry,” Parton said in the clip, in reference to the news she shared last month on Radio 4’s Today Programme. “Well, I was tickled to learn that and I was even more tickled when I received a lovely gift from the Welsh Board of Tourism and Docudramas.”

The so-called Board sent Parton a gift, she said, which was a red scarf with Wrexham A.F.C.’s insignia on it.

Turns out, there is no such thing as the Welsh Board of Tourism and Docudramas, and Parton learned in the video that she’d been tricked after reading a plug for the show.

“Who are you?” she asks in the clip when Reynolds and McElhenney appear on screen to try to explain.

“Well, Rob has been in some very successful TV shows…” Reynolds says, assuming it was McElhenney that she didn’t know.

“Well, I know who Mac is,” she chides hilariously, in reference to McElhenney’s character on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

“Welcome to Wrexham” follows Wrexham A.F.C. and the two actors as owners of the team, detailing their quest to get promoted from the lower-level football leagues into more competitive and elite leagues.

The Season 3 finale, which aired earlier this month, saw the team get promoted to League One, placing them just two promotions away from the English Premier League. The Championship – English football’s second tier – is the next aim.

The series has won five Emmys since it debuted in 2022.

In this week’s clip, McElhenney and Reynolds recall Parton’s recent revelation that she has Welsh roots and show her a moving montage from “Welcome to Wrexham” to prove to her that the show is real.

Parton says the clip was so nice that it made her a little bit “homesick” but when Reynolds tries to get her to sing the theme song, Parton hilariously retorts, “Don’t push it, other guy!”

