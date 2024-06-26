The Denver Nuggets acquire the draft rights to DaRon Holmes II

DENVER, June 26, 2024 – The Denver Nuggets have acquired the draft rights to forward DaRon Holmes II at 22nd overall from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the 28th overall pick, 56th overall pick, and two future second round picks as part of a draft night trade.

Holmes II, 6-9, 236, played three seasons for the University of Dayton, appearing in 102 games (all starts) and averaging 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.1 blocks while shooting 54.4% from the field and 38.6% from three in 32.5 minutes per game. He was named the 2023-24 Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, while also being named to the Atlantic-10 All-Defensive Team for the third time in his career.

Last season Holmes II led the Atlantic 10 in scoring (20.4 ppg), rebounding (8.5 rpg) and double-doubles (13), earning 2023-24 consensus All-America Second Team honors and was one of two players (Zach Edey) in D-I who had at least 65+ blocks, 65+ dunks, and 65+ assists.