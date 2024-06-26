Stormy weather this afternoon & evening

TODAY: You can expect temperatures a few degrees cooler today, but slightly cooler than the last couple days. We'll top off in the low 90s in Colorado Springs this afternoon, and high 90s in Pueblo and across the plains. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will pass across the mountains and I-25 corridor during the afternoon and evening hours. We could also see some isolated severe weather including hail and high winds across the plains this evening.

TOMORROW: Temperatures cool a few more degrees to the high 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo and across the plains. More scattered showers and isolated storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: Widespread showers are possible in the afternoon and evening through the weekend with just the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures cool to the low to mid 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s in Pueblo Saturday (average temperatures!) then warm back up a few degrees for Sunday and through the start of your next work week.