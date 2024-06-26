READ: Supreme Court ruling allowing White House to press social media companies to remove disinformation

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the White House and federal agencies such as the FBI may continue to urge social media platforms to take down content the government views as disinformation , handing the Biden administration a technical if important election-year victory.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.