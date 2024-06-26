JJ Redick Officially Named New Head Coach of the Los Angeles Lakers

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 26, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Los Angeles Lakers have made an exciting announcement, officially naming JJ Redick as the franchise’s next head coach. Redick, who becomes the 29th head coach in the history of the Lakers and the 25th in the Los Angeles era, will be introduced at a press conference scheduled for Monday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. PT. Fans can catch the live event on Spectrum SportsNet or the Lakers’ YouTube channel.

Lakers’ Leadership Expresses Enthusiasm

“We are thrilled to introduce JJ Redick as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers,” said Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. “After a thoughtful and thorough search process, I couldn’t be prouder to welcome JJ, his wife Chelsea, and their two sons to the Lakers family. JJ is a fierce competitor and has an extraordinary basketball IQ and understanding of the modern game that will energize players and excite fans. His rigorous analysis will immediately unlock new opportunities for our roster while setting a foundation for player development over the long term. He brings an intense dedication to innovation, advancing the game, and staying at the forefront of an ever-evolving league. Beyond his basketball acumen, JJ has a care for people and genuine empathy that are critical for connecting with players today. This is an exciting time for Lakers basketball.”

Redick’s Remarkable Playing Career

Redick, 40, enjoyed a distinguished 15-year NBA career (2006-21), playing for teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Orlando Magic. Throughout his career, he was part of 14 playoff teams, showcasing his significant impact on the court. Renowned for his shooting prowess, Redick averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games and remains one of the top shooters in NBA history with a career 41.5-percent shooting from beyond the arc and 1,950 made three-pointers, ranking 20th all-time.

A New Chapter for Redick and the Lakers

“I am incredibly humbled to join the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic and successful sports franchises in the world,” Redick stated. “This opportunity for me is all about service to the players, team, and organization. I want to express my utmost appreciation to Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, and the entire Lakers front office. My goal will focus on delivering championship-caliber basketball for Lakers fans everywhere, building on the tremendous history and legacy of the Lakers. I am excited to surround myself with a veteran, innovative staff as we work relentlessly to develop individual players and maximize the team’s potential. My family and I couldn’t be more ecstatic for this new chapter in our lives and look forward to immersing ourselves in the vibrant Los Angeles community.”

From the Court to the Sidelines

Following his retirement on September 21, 2021, Redick joined ESPN as an analyst and quickly rose to prominence, becoming a key figure on the network’s lead broadcast team. Additionally, Redick co-founded ThreeFourTwo Productions, where he co-hosts two popular podcasts, “Mind the Game,” alongside LeBron James, and “The Old Man and the Three.”

A Storied College Career

Redick’s basketball journey began at Duke University, where he played four collegiate seasons (2002-06). As a Blue Devil, he was a two-time consensus first-team All-American and was named the 2006 Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year. Redick remains Duke’s all-time leading scorer and had his No. 4 jersey retired in 2007. Duke University also announced that Redick will be inducted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 2024.

Personal Life

JJ Redick and his wife Chelsea have two sons, Knox and Kai. The Redick family is looking forward to becoming an integral part of the Los Angeles community as they embark on this new journey with the Lakers.

With JJ Redick at the helm, Lakers fans can look forward to a new era of strategic innovation and championship aspirations. Stay tuned for more updates and insights as the Lakers gear up for an exciting season under their new head coach.

