Colorado Springs children’s advocacy center celebrates anniversary with new public art piece

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Safe Passage, a children's advocacy center in Colorado Springs, is celebrating 30 years of helping children and families by adding two new art pieces.

One chronicles the center's major milestones, with a permanent timeline displayed on a wall inside the organization's building. Another, a metal butterfly, sits outside of the facility. It signifies hope and healing, representatives say.

“For 30 years, we have been a place of transformation for kids and families," Mo Basenberg, executive director of Safe Passage, said in a press release. This permanent artwork represents our commitment to children who have been impacted, but not overtaken, by childhood sexual abuse.”

Safe Passage coordinates medical, investigative and legal services for children 18 and under who are victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to homicide or domestic violence. Their mission is to give abused children a voice and assist in the healing process.

Since their opening in 1994, Safe Passage has served around 42,000 people in El Paso and Teller counties.