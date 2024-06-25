UN-backed contingent of foreign police arrive in Haiti as Kenya-led force prepares to face gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The first U.N.-backed contingent of foreign police officers has arrived in Haiti nearly two years after the troubled Caribbean country urgently requested help to quell a surge in gang violence. A couple hundred officers from Kenya landed in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known what the Kenyans’ first assignment would be. They will face violent gangs that control 80% of Haiti’s capital and have left more than 580,000 people across the country homeless as they pillage neighborhoods in their quest to control more territory. The Kenyans’ arrival marks the fourth major foreign military intervention in Haiti.

