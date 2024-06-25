Skip to Content
Teacher at Osceola Creek Middle School accused of inappropriately touching student

By Malcolm Shields

    LOXAHATCHEE, Florida (WPBF) — A local teacher was arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a student at a Loxahatchee school.

It happened at Osceola Creek Middle School.

According to the school district, 25-year-old Keith Knight inappropriately touched an eighth grader in his classroom when they came to get food.

Knight primarily teaches students with autism.

In a call to parents and staff from Osceola Creek Middle School, the school district says they take “this matter very seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority. Anyone with additional information is advised to contact the school police.”

